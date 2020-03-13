Man dies after fall from fourth-floor window in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a four-story fall in Ellensburg.

The Daily Record reports around 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, Ellensburg police officers were called to an apartment on reports that a person was acting erratically and appeared to have overdosed on LSD.

Police say officers saw the man fall from the apartment window and began life-saving measures. Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue then arrived, took over first-aid efforts and transported the man to an airport for transfer to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Police say the young man died before the helicopter arrived. The name of deceased man has not yet been released.