House passes aid bill after Trump declares virus emergency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved legislation to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic. The action comes after President Donald Trump declared the outbreak a national emergency, freeing up money and resources to fight it, then threw his support behind the congressional package. Still, he has denied any responsibility for delays in making testing available for the new virus, whose spread has roiled markets and disrupted the lives of everyday Americans. The aid package from Congress would provide free tests, sick pay for workers and bolster food programs. The crush of activity caps a tumultuous week in Washington.
