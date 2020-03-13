Inslee announces statewide school closures amid coronavirus outbreak

Gary Schademan: Man wanted for violating protection order after release from prison

Authorities in Yakima are searching for 55-year-old Gary Schademan

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police say that soon after convicted felon Gary Schademan got out of prison for assaulting his ex-girlfriend and violating a no-contact order, he illegally tracked her down again and showed up at the home she was in.

Police say she called 911, but Schademan took off before officers arrived.

He’s wanted for felony violation of a domestic violence protection order. He’s 55 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Use the P3 Tips app on your phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS to tell Yakima County Crime Stoppers where he’s hiding.

