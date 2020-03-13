Former WMW fugitive shares story of faith, redemption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENUMCLAW, Wash. -- The story of former Washington's Most Wanted fugitive Tyler Ware inspired another man featured on the show to reach out and share his story of redemption.

Every Saturday, you can find Lenne Edwardson in a park behind the Enumclaw Courthouse, feeding the hungry and sharing hugs.

He knows firsthand what it's like to struggle. He was in and out of jail and prison for years, and was featured on Washington's Most Wanted in May 2013.

"I was a drug addict and I think that makes your decision making, to where at the time, in my head I justified everything I did," he said. "You know, and I don't think I was necessarily a bad guy, but I was definitely doing bad things."

He spent three weeks in hiding after being featured on the show.

"When you're on TV, like you could go to Safeway and get caught, because a viewer might see you, so it was just intense pressure," he said. "Super scary. I didn't go anywhere until they found me."

He was arrested at a home in Maple Valley after a viewer tip. He was Washington's Most Wanted capture #421, but our pasts do not define our future.

"What Lenne's story is, is a story of redemption," said Pastor Heath Rainwater.

Lenne found peace and purpose when he walked into Pastor Rainwater's Grace Point Northwest Church.

"Lenne allowed God to love him, to forgive him, and invited God into his heart," Rainwater said.

Lenne's life now has a purpose.

"He actually spends a lot of his time, efforts and passion helping people who have been stuck in the same things he was stuck in," Rainwater said.

Lenne now works as a union electrician, waking up every morning at 3:45 a.m. Two nights a week he goes to school in Tacoma while also taking care of his growing family.

"I've got a beautiful house, beautiful car, beautiful wife, in contact with four of my five children and I'm, just, people say blessed and it's kind of, like, generic, but I'm truly blessed," Lenne said. "It's been amazing. But it was, it was tough."

Lenne says he finally flushed the drugs for good the day his son was born 3 years ago.

"If anything that I say makes it to somebody, I just want to say that it's not too late," he said. "That I was in that mess for 25 years and I'm not completely normal, but I'm living a pretty normal lifestyle now."