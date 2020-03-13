Donte Davis: Man accused of disturbing threats toward officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police are asking for your help to find a man wanted in connection with a number of officer threats.

Detectives say Donte Davis has been on the run from law enforcement since last year.

He's accused of threatening to kill a security officer while high on meth, threatening to put bombs under the bed of another officer, and saying he would shoot the officers in the head, rape their wives and daughters and give them HIV.

Surveillance video shows the incident that led to the threats and charges. Police say a security officer at Swedish Hospital called for backup when Davis walked past his station in the front lobby.

When the other officers asked Davis to leave the building if he wasn't there to get assistance, he reportedly refused.

As they approached to escort him out, Davis started fighting.

He then fled and was eventually arrested by Seattle Police. He did not show up to his arraignment

Davis is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last known to live in Auburn.

If you have any information on his location, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at P3tips.com or through the P3 Tips app on your phone. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.