Bellevue Police warn of fake coronavirus map that will infect your computer

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- It was only a matter of time before scammers used the coronavirus crisis to try to steal people's information.

Bellevue Police are warning about a website purporting to be the widely used coronavirus map from Johns Hopkins University.

The map, however, is fake, and the website will infect your computer with malware and steal your information.

"Please do not click random maps, ads or links," police said. "Go directly to the source to find accurate information."

The Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center can be found here.

The state Department of Health's coronavirus information page is here.