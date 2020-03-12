Two people dead, one injured after car dives off bridge in Tacoma

Here are the latest coronavirus closures in western Washington

Posted 8:06 AM, March 12, 2020
TACOMA -- Two people died and another person is in serious condition after a car they were in dove off of a Pacific Avenue bridge and landed in the median between I-5 and I-705.

According to Washington State Patrol, it happened Wednesday evening when the driver hit a curb, drove through a fence just south of the overpass, then went flying above the I-705 connector.

A witness told troopers they saw the vehicle fly above them before hitting the embankment between I-5 and 705.

The driver and the front seat passenger were ejected and died at the scene. A backseat passenger, the only one wearing a seat belt, was seriously injured.

