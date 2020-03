OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 31-year-old Nick Denham. Deputies say he is a suspect in the double murder of a woman and her child.

Hikers discovered the bodies of the woman and child Tuesday in a wooded area near Puget Beach Road NE and 56th Avenue NE near Olympia.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that Denham is considered armed and dangerous. Officials are asking anyone who sees him to call 911.