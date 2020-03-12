Here are the latest coronavirus closures in western Washington

Oregon Gov. Brown orders statewide school closures amid coronavirus pandemic

Posted 10:38 PM, March 12, 2020, by

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is ordering all schools in the state to close amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Brown’s office said Thursday that all K-12 schools will close from Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31.

“This is a trying time for our community and I am reluctant to increase the burden on families who are already struggling to adapt to and stay healthy during this crisis,” Brown said in a release. “However, we are left with little choice in light of school districts’ staff capacity and operational concerns. I want to thank all of the teachers and school employees who have worked hard to keep our schools open until now.”

The announcement comes after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s own order that all schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties close for six weeks beginning March 17.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.