Man found dead in SUV after shots fired call in Tacoma

TACOMA — Tacoma Police are investigating their third homicide this week after a man was found dead in an SUV overnight.

According to Tacoma PD, officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 3800 block of South Lawrence Street. Investigators found glass and shell casings on the street, but did not find any victims.

Witnesses told police that two vehicles – a sedan and a white SUV – raced away after exchanging gunfire.

About an hour-and-a-half later, a passerby called police to report a possible accident in the 3600 block of South Lawrence Street.

Officers found a man dead in the driver’s seat of a white Ford Explorer that had struck the back of an unoccupied semi-tractor. There was no one else in the SUV.

Police have not released the victim’s name, nor have they identified any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma Police.

The first homicide in Tacoma this week happened Tuesday, when 30-year-old Larry Suong allegedly stabbed his 61-year-old mother, Sarann Suong, to death because he said he didn’t want her to yell at him. He’s been charged with first-degree murder and is jailed on a $1 million bond.

About 24 hours later on Wednesday, March 11, an officer was flagged down in the 700 block of South 16th Street by a passerby who reported a fight in a nearby alley. The officer went to the alley in the 1500 block of South Yakima Avenue and found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to a hospital and later died of his injures.

As of Thursday, police had not identified any suspects.