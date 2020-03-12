Driver on the Street: The Tacoma Titans

TACOMA — In this week’s Driver on the Street, Q13 photojournalist Michael Driver introduces us to a basketball team in Tacoma comprised of players from different backgrounds, but all with the same “never give up” attitude that’s sent them to the national level.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you'd like to get involved, click here for more information.

Do you have a unique/inspiring story to tell? Someone, something, an event you have in your community that you want to showcase because it’s a story that needs to be told? Send Michael Driver an email at driveronthestreet@q13fox.com.