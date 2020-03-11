Here are the latest coronavirus closures in western Washington

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Posted 6:37 PM, March 11, 2020, by , Updated at 06:38PM, March 11, 2020

NEW YORK — Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday.

Hanks said the couple were in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers.

The Oscar-winner said in a statement: “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive.”

The 63-year-old actor said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.