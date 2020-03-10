Two more coronavirus deaths in King County as 10 nursing homes report positive tests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Two more King County nursing home residents have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 22 and the statewide number to 24 as of Tuesday afternoon (March 10).

According to King County Public Health, there are now 190 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the county and 236 statewide, according to the state Department of Health.

The two new deaths are:

A woman in her 80s, a resident of Issaquah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, was hospitalized at Swedish Issaquah, and died on 3/8/20. (This case was previously reported as a positive case on 3/7/20, in an earlier case count.)

A male in his 80s, a resident of Ida Culver House, was hospitalized at University of Washington Medical Center, and died on 3/9/20. (This case was previously reported as a positive case on 3/6/20, in an earlier case count.)

Of the 22 deaths reported in King County, 19 are associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland, where at least 55 people have tested positive for the virus.

Update regarding long-term care facilities in King County

Public Health is working with 10 long-term care facilities where residents and/or employees have tested positive for the virus.

The following facilities have reported residents and/or employees who tested positive for the virus:

Life Care Center of Kirkland

Issaquah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Emerald Heights

Aegis Living at Marymoor

Redmond Care & Rehabilitation Center

Ida Culver House Ravenna

Boulevard Park Place Active Retirement Community

Madison House Independent & Assisted Living Community

The Gardens at Juanita Bay

Columbia Lutheran Home

Who should get tested?

Not everybody who feels ill needs to be tested, particularly if you have mild illness. Healthcare providers determine who should be tested, based on specific symptoms. While testing is becoming more available, there are still limitations in the ability to quickly collect and process tests.

If you are sick with fever, cough or shortness of breath and are in a high risk group, call your healthcare provider to discuss whether you should be tested for COVID-19.

For now, if you have mild symptoms (cough, fever), you need to stay home and stay away from people.

Statewide response

Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday announced new rules for nursing homes and assisted living facilities in response to the growing number of cases.

Workers can receive unemployment benefits and employers can get relief of benefit charges if they need to cut operations or shut down because a worker is sick with the disease.

If a worker is infected or must quit due to COVID-19, they may qualify for the Paid Family Medical Leave.

“Through careful planning and by working together, we can mitigate the economic hardships this situation is going to cause,” Inslee said.