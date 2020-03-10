Stanwood Camano School District to close Wednesday; Snohomish SD will reopen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some Western Washington schools announced closures and others will reopen on Wednesday, March 11 amid the coronavirus outbreak. We'll update this page as we learn more from local districts:

Stanwood Camano School District

The Stanwood Camano School District said it would close all schools beginning Wednesday, March 11 through the rest of the week:

Out of an abundance of caution, the Stanwood-Camano School District will close schools beginning tomorrow, March 11, 2020 through the rest of the week so that we can assess the evolving situation in our community. We know there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our community and that more individuals have been tested. We have not received contact from the health districts notifying us of confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 by students or staff in the Stanwood-Camano School District. All school activities and athletic practices and competitions are cancelled.

Seattle: Aki Kurose Middle School

A staff member at Aki Kurose Middle School in Seattle tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Seattle School District said Aki Kurose will be closed on Wednesday, March 11:

In an abundance of caution, Aki Kurose Middle School will be closed until further notice. We are working directly with Public Health Seattle and King County and will follow Public Health’s recommendations when making decisions to reopen the school. Disinfectant and cleaning of the building and learning spaces will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations. Food distribution for all students will be available starting March 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the school campus. Food will be distributed Monday through Friday for the length of the school closure. Student food can be picked up on the school campus at the north driveway between the school building and park. Please enter the driveway from 39th Avenue South and exit on 42nd Avenue South to pick up lunches if you are driving. Additional information will be shared Wednesday, March 11. For families with students attending other SPS schools, please remember that the district is excusing all absences at this time. If you have a child attending a high school or elementary school in SPS and they won’t be at school, please let the school know.

Tacoma Public Schools

Four schools in Tacoma also have closures this week after individuals tested "presumptive positive" for coronavirus at Sheridan Elementary, Lowell Elementary and Wilson High School.

Administrators said this is in addition to the presumptive positive test that forced the closure of Mary Lyon Elementary.

"The decision to close schools is not taken lightly. We know that family schedules often revolve around students. We also understand that this news can be upsetting," administrators wrote in the letter. "We will be in close communication with the health department and will communicate with you any additional information or guidance they provide."

According to Tacoma Public Schools:

Sheridan and Lowell will be closed March 10, 11, 12, and 13 all before and after school activities are canceled.

Wilson was closed Tuesday, March 10, all before and after school activities are canceled, including athletics.

Also, the health department has extended the closure for Lyon Elementary. Lyon will remain closed March 10 - 11.

Meridian School District

A staff member at a Meridian School District middle school in Whatcom County has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, prompting officials to close all schools in the district on Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 11.

"Since our staff member has been in school all last week and today, they have been in contact with our other staff and students," Dr. James Everett, Meridian Schools Superintendent, said. "Given the size of our district, most of our staff wear many hats and interact with each of our buildings. Our middle school students visit the high school for athletics and math. All our students ride the same buses. Student and staff safety is our primary concern and it is this interconnectedness that has driven the decision to close the district for two days out of precaution."

Snohomish School District

All schools in the Snohomish School District were closed Tuesday, March 10, but will be back open on Wednesday, March 11.

The district said Tuesday that the employee who tested positive is quarantined: