× Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Authorities were searching for a suspect after someone was shot and killed Tuesday in Renton.

Renton Police said on Twitter that the shooting was reported in the 100 block of Rainier Avenue S.

Renton High School was locked down at about 1:45 p.m. after the incident but the lockdown has since been lifted, according to a school spokesperson.

A police dog was being used in the search and authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

Investigators said the shooting did not appear to be random.

This is a developing story and will be updated