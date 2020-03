OLYMPIA, Wash. — Hikers discovered the bodies of a woman and child in the woods near Olympia, authorities said Tuesday.

Thurston County sheriff’s deputies were called late Tuesday to the scene near Puget Beach Rd NE and 56th Ave NE.

Deputies said two hikers found the bodies of an adult woman and a child.

The deaths appear to be suspicious and are being investigated as a homicide. No further details have been released.

TCSO is at the scene of 2 deceased persons in the 5700 block of Puget Beach Rd NE. Deaths are suspicious and detectives are investigating. Lt. Brady is media contact. More information will be released as available. — Thurston Co. Sheriff (@ThurstonSheriff) March 11, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.