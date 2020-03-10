Drive-through COVID-19 tests available for UW Medicine employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- UW Medicine has opened a drive-through COVID-19 testing site for its employees who have symptoms of an upper respiratory infection – fever, a new cough, and shortness of breath.

The site, located in an open-air parking garage at UW Medicine Northwest in north Seattle, had tested 94 people for both the flu and COVID-19 as of Sunday, March 9. So far, all of the tests for COVID-19 have been negative.

Employees who are being tested stay in their cars while a nurse who is wearing protective gear and trained in infection control conducts the test from outside the vehicle. It takes 24-48 hours for the test results, said Dr. Seth Cohen, medical director of infection prevention and employee health at UWMC-Northwest, and clinical associate professor of medicine, Division of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

If anyone tests positive, they'll be notified immediately with instructions on what to do next. Usually, this means home isolation unless the symptoms are worsening and the employee requires additional care.

There are other COVID test sites for UW Medicine employees, including one at UW Medicine’s Harborview Medical Center in downtown Seattle.

If you are showing symptoms of an upper respiratory infection -- fever, cough and shortness of breath -- contact your primary care doctor for information about COVID-19 testing.