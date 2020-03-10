Brennen Penrose: Bremerton Police seek convicted felon accused of stabbing man multiple times

Bremerton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a convicted felon accused of viciously stabbing a man multiple times. Detectives say 29-year-old Brennen Penrose is wanted for Assault 1st Degree.

“For the first 20 minutes, I really thought I was going to die,” said Franklin Brusie who is recovering from multiple stab wounds to his head, side and back.

He was rushed to Harrison Medical Center last Friday night after Brusie says Penrose came to his home and threatened his wife and young child. “He believed in his psychotic mind that I had done something to him that got him incarcerated 5 years ago which is bull,” said Brusie.

The two fought and police say Penrose pulled out a knife and started stabbing Brusie. “He came to attempt on my life and my family’s life. He said, ‘I’m coming back with a gun and I will kill every last one of you.'”

Brusie say he and his wife and child are staying in a safe location until Penrose is arrested. Friends have started a donation page to help them financially that you can contribute to here. “There are no words for him he is one of a kind, always makes you smile and is there for anyone who needs it. Franklin and Kelley are big supporters of the recovery world and would give the shirts off their backs,” writes Tracy Vidano.

Detectives say Penrose is well known to them and has a long criminal history. “He’s definitely a violent and dangerous individual. If he’s capable of doing this to a long time friend, I don’t know what he’ll do to someone who may be walking down the street, said Bremerton PD Detective Corporal Beau Ayers.

Police say that Penrose escaped on a bicycle after the attack. He later avoided arrest again when a Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputy spotted him in the 9000 block of Sidney Rd SW in Port Orchard.

“Penrose fled on foot. Containment was set and a Bremerton PD K-9 track initiated. The search was unsuccessful,” said Kitsap County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Wilson.

“Part of the reason we want to get him into custody is to get his side of what happened,” said Det. Ayers. Officers say he may be headed to the Kent area but could still be in Kitsap County.

“We know that his dad is helping him. We’re hoping that his dad will work with us to bring him in peacefully because that would be best and safest for him and everyone,” said Det. Ayers.

Penrose is on supervision with the Department of Corrections for Possession with Intent to Distribute – Methamphetamine. His other convictions include Possession of a Controlled Substance, Assault 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, Assault 4th degree x 10, Obstructing law enforcement, Theft 1st Degree, Theft 3rd Degree and Violation of a Protection Order.

He is 5’10 and 149 lbs with brown hair that is shaved closed to his head and blue eyes. His tattoos include a ‘Bane face’ and a cross on his upper right arm, ‘Irish’ on his left calf, ‘Pride’ on his right calf, ‘Victory or Death’ on his chest and “jessica”, “shawn”, ribbon and birds on his back.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest. Call 911 if you spot him and then immediately submit a tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. You must note that you also called law enforcement. Rewards are only paid if tips are submitted to Crime Stoppers.