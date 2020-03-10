Biden, Sanders neck and neck in early Washington state primary returns

(AP) — The Democratic presidential primary in Washington state is too early to call.

All votes in Washington state are cast by mail or by dropping them off in a ballot box, and the state counts a significant amount on the day of the election.

But once that first update is released, election officials only provide an update once a day until all the late-arriving ballots are counted.

The latest Washington state results

In the first batch of results released late Tuesday night, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are essentially tied — with each claiming about 33% of the roughly 1 million counted votes.

Most counties in Washington state will next provide an update about their results Wednesday.

Earlier Tuesday, Biden celebrated victories in the Democratic presidential primaries in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

During an appearance near his Philadelphia campaign headquarters, the former vice president called Tuesday’s vote “another good night” and “a step closer to restoring decency, dignity and honor to the White House.”