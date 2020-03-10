1 under arrest after woman dies in Tacoma apartment

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police arrested a man after a woman died Tuesday afternoon at a Tacoma apartment.

Police were called just before 4:00 p.m. to a disturbance at a home in the 1800 block of S. 82nd St. When they arrived, officers found a woman seriously injured. She died at the scene.

A neighbor told police they saw a man leave the apartment. Officers found the man minutes later behind the building and took him into custody.

The 61-year-old woman has not been identified. The suspect is 30 years old.

No further details have been released.