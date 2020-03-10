School closures amid coronavirus outbreak

1 under arrest after woman dies in Tacoma apartment

Posted 6:41 PM, March 10, 2020, by

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police arrested a man after a woman died Tuesday afternoon at a Tacoma apartment.

Police were called just before 4:00 p.m. to a disturbance at a home in the 1800 block of S. 82nd St. When they arrived, officers found a woman seriously injured. She died at the scene.

A neighbor told police they saw a man leave the apartment. Officers found the man minutes later behind the building and took him into custody.

The 61-year-old woman has not been identified. The suspect is 30 years old.

No further details have been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.