Families struggling as loved ones suffer through coronavirus infection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Health officials say the large number of school closures and large public gathering cancellations are meant to stop the spread of coronavirus.

But for those who have a family member sick from Covid-19, the wait for recovery is long and what’s worse, the fear of losing a loved one is agonizing.

Q13 News spoke with one woman whose mother is being cared for at the Life Care Center in Kirkland.

The 93-year-old woman is recovering from a minor stroke she suffered a couple of years ago but then she started getting sick. Now her family can do little but wait.

“I think she’s very depressed and thinks she’s not going to make it,” said Su Wilson whose mother, June, tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday after first coming down with a cough more than a week ago.

Wilson said her mother was very active, loved family outings and farmers markets before she got sick.

“She’s in tremendous depression, shock right now,” said Wilson.

“It is a severe flu season we just have a different type of flu,” said Pattie Jean Hooper, emergency manager for the city of Redmond.

June is just one of the latest to come down with the virus. In nearby Redmond, residents and or employees at three long-term care facilities also tested positive for the disease.

In King County, the number of nursing and rehabilitation centers that got wrapped up in the outbreak grew to 10. Officials stress to the public the best way to protect yourself is to keep clean.

“It’s a new virus and so people have a degree of anxiety, but it’s a flu virus and so basic hygiene, basic health and check with your healthcare provider,” said Hooper. “Make an appointment with your physician, they can check, they can see where you’ve been in the community, they can look at your exposure, they can look at your background. Your physician is going to know better than anything.”