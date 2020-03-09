Seattle area’s largest companies chip in $2.5 million to help people impacted by coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE (AP) — Major Seattle businesses including Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks and Alaska Airlines are chipping in to help those hit hardest economically by the new coronavirus.

The companies joined with the city of Seattle, King County and the Seattle Foundation on Monday to announce $2.5 million in donations to a new philanthropic fund.

The effort intends to give out an initial round of “rapid response grants” in the next few weeks. The money will go to organizations that help people who don't have health insurance or access to sick days, people with limited English language proficiency, healthcare and gig economy workers, and communities of color.

"The Fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity to address all aspects of the outbreak as efficiently as possible," the Foundation said on its website.