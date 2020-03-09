Report: Boeing software pushed jet’s nose down 4 times before Ethiopian Airlines crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Software designed to stop an aerodynamic stall activated four times as Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled to control their Boeing 737 Max 8 shortly before the jet slammed into the ground on March 10, 2019.

That's one of many findings in an interim report on the crash released Monday by Ethiopia's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. The crash killed all 157 people on board.

The software called MCAS pushes the nose of the plane down. That touched off the pilots' desperate struggle to regain control of the plane. According to the report obtained by the Associated Press, the pilots de-activated the MCAS software and tried to control a stabilizer on the plane's tail manually. Some experts say the air speed of the plane made manual movement impossible.