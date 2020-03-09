Pearl Jam postpones tour amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Pearl Jam on Monday announced it would postpone the first leg of its 2020 North American Tour amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives," the band wrote on Twitter.

"This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date."

Pearl Jam apologized for having to postpone the first leg of their tour.

"Just as we look forward to our next concerts and the ability to gather together and play loud songs as energized as ever. We are so sorry… And deeply upset.. If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you."

Washington virus deaths hit 22, 3 more from nursing home

King County public health officials on Monday reported three new deaths from the coronavirus and 33 new cases while Grant County in central Washington announced the first death from the disease outside the Seattle area.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Washington is now at least 22. Health officials report at least 169 cases in the state.

All three deaths in King County were residents of a Kirkland, Washington nursing home that has been racked by the virus.

Life Care Center spokesman Tim Killian said Monday that 31 residents still in the facility have tested positive for the virus. Tests have been performed on some 20 remaining residents and results are pending.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.