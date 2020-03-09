One dead, a dozen people displaced by apartment fire in Tacoma

TACOMA -- One person has died and another dozen are displaced after a fire early Monday morning at a Tacoma apartment building.

Firefighters responded about 2:30 a.m. Monday to a fire in the 6300 block of N. 26th Street. When they arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from a second story unit.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire and then it spread to a third floor unit.

Crews searched the building after the fire was out and found that one resident on the second floor died.

About a dozen people are displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire department hasn't released the victim's name or any additional information.

