Mandatory sex education bill headed to Gov. Inslee’s desk for signature

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- A measure that makes K-12 sex education mandatory in Washington public schools is headed to the governor's desk for his signature.

The proposal, requested by the state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, would require all public schools in Washington state to teach age-appropriate comprehensive sex ed. to 6th-12th graders starting in the 2021-2022 school year, then expand it to all students by the 2022-2023 school year.

The state Senate passed the measure with a 27-21 vote over the weekend.

It's been a controversial topic throughout the Legislative session, and not everyone believes it's in students' best interests.

"These amendments will just drive more people into private schools or home schooling so parents will have some control over what their kids are taught," said state Sen. Curtis King, a Yakima Republican.

State Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, defended the bill, noting that the curriculum is age-appropriate and will teach older students about consent.

The bill is set to become law pending a signature from the governor.