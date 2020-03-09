Limelight Pet Project: Meet Millie!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We want you to meet an 11-year-old Arabian Mare named Millie! She is a sweet, well-tempered horse looking to find her forever home. Millie loves to graze with other horses and gets along really well with other animals.

She is very easy to walk with and train -- she will make a great companion for anyone who is looking to getting outside and adventuring.

If you think Millie is the horse for you, you can find her at Save A Forgotten Equine (SAFE) in Redmond.

You can contact the folks there through their website at http://www.safehorses.org.