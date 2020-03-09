Head of the New York/New Jersey port authority has coronavirus, governor says

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 26: Rick Cotton, Executive Director of The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, speaks during a ceremony to commemorate the 1993 World Trade Center Bombing on February 26, 2020 in New York City. Family members and mourners of the attack's six victims attended the ceremony, reading names and placing roses over the victims' place on the 9/11 Memorial's large plaques. On February 26, 1993 a truck bomb detonated under the North Tower, killing six people. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

The head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has tested positive for coronavirus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Executive Director Rick Cotton is under quarantine working from home, and his senior team will be tested and placed in quarantine as well, the governor said.

It’s possible Cotton contracted the virus while working in and around the airports, Cuomo said.

The port authority oversees New York City’s John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports, as well as Newark Liberty International and Teterboro airports in New Jersey and Stewart International Airport in Orange County, New York.

It also administers the PATH rail system, the port itself, and bridges, tunnels, commuter ferries, bus terminals and buildings, including the World Trade Center.

Cuomo acknowledged he had been around Cotton, but questioned by a reporter, the governor said he is not a “probable positive” case for the coronavirus.

The news came as Cuomo announced that there were 142 confirmed cases in the state, up from a previous tally of 106.

The state hopes to have prisoners at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock produce about 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer per week, to combat price gouging, Cuomo said. The sanitizer will be used in schools and other city and state properties.

