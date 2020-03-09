Coronavirus death toll reaches 22 statewide after three more Life Care residents die

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING COUNTY -- Three more people diagnosed with novel coronavirus have died in King County, bringing the countywide death toll to 20 and the statewide death toll to 22.

According to Seattle & King County Public Health, 33 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported through 11:59 p.m. Sunday (March 8). There are 116 cases of novel coronavirus in King County as of March 9.

Of the 33 new cases, two of those people died. A third person who was previously reported as a positive coronavirus case also has died.

The three deaths being reported Monday include:

A woman in her 80s, a Life Care Center resident, was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth, and died on 3/4/20. (This case is included in the 33 new cases reported today.)

A woman in her 90s, a Life Care Center resident, was hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center, and died on 3/8/20. (This case is included in the 33 new cases reported today.)

A woman in her 70s, a Life Care Center resident, who was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth, and who died on 3/8/20 (This case was previously reported as a positive case on 3/4/20, in an earlier case count.)

Of the 20 deaths reported in King County, 19 are associated with Life Care Center. There is one death in Snohomish County and another death in Grant County.

Statewide, there are at least 162 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a count by the Washington Department of Health.

What's the latest at Life Care Center in Kirkland?

Public Health is working with the University of Washington to coordinate testing of all Life Care Center employees. Priority will go to employees who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Testing is recommended only for people who are symptomatic for the disease.

Life Care Center reports that it has completed testing all of its remaining residents and is awaiting test results.

Who should get tested?

If you are sick with fever, cough or shortness of breath and are in a high risk group, call your healthcare provider to discuss whether you should be tested for COVID-19.

People at high risk for complications from COVID-19 are:

People older than 60 years

People with chronic medical conditions

People with weakened immune systems

Pregnant people

What has changed about testing availability?

While testing is becoming more available, there are still limitations. If you have symptoms and are high risk, call your health care provider and have a conversation with them about whether it makes sense for you to get tested for COVID-19. Public Health does not do testing. You'll have to get tested through your health care provider.

What those at higher risk should know and do:

Make sure you have access to several weeks of medications and supplies . Create a household plan of action (see CDC’s home plan checklist) .

. Create a household plan of action (see CDC’s home plan checklist) Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid crowds and other congregate settings. Try to avoid being in large groups of people, especially in poorly ventilated spaces.

Clean your hands often. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs. Practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks) with household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants that are appropriate for the surface, following label instructions.

Pay attention for potential symptoms. COVID-19 symptoms can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.



If you develop symptoms:

Call your healthcare provider and inform them about your symptoms. Follow the advice of your healthcare provider about whether to go to your doctor to get tested or to remain at home.

As much as possible remain separate from other family members, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions.