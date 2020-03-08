Danny Alvarez: Mountlake Terrace Police searching for home burglary suspect

Mountlake Terrace Police are asking for the public’s help to find Daniel A. Alvarez.

Detectives say he was identified by Washington’s Most Wanted viewers as the second suspect in a home burglary in which an AR15, an engagement ring and other jewelry were stolen from an apartment on February 11, 2020.

Danny Alvarez has an extensive criminal history including 41 arrests. He is a 9 time convicted felon for various crimes including – Theft of motor vehicle, Identity Theft 2, Taking a Motor Vehicle Without Permission, Residential Burglary, Possession of Controlled Substance, Attempt to Elude and other crimes.

Alvarez currently has a felony Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest for escape community custody.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any tip that helps locate him.

If you have any information on his location, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at http://www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charge filed in the case. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).