Orlando Cowen: Escaped felon using stolen credit cards at stores from Ballard to Lynnwood, say police

MERCER ISLAND — Mercer Island Police are asking for the public’s help to find 46-year-old Orlando Ray Cowen. Detectives say they have identified him as the suspect seen on surveillance camera using a stolen credit card at numerous locations in Ballard, Shoreline, Aurora Ave N and Lynnwood. The card was taken during an overnight vehicle prowl while the homeowners were sleeping.

“He buys really pretty ordinary items and a few gift cards. What they want a lot of times is the gift cards. The other items are secondary and used to perhaps camouflage the gift card purchase,” said Mercer Island PD Det. Sgt. Jim Robarge

Detectives say the best images of Cowen come from the surveillance camera of a fast food restaurant when he used the stolen card to purchase a meal. “You can see he’s pretty casual. Doesn’t look like he’s stressed or nervous about what he’s doing at all,” said Det. Sgt. Robarge.

Cowen is on supervision with the Department of Corrections after convictions in 2016 for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Identity Theft 1st Degree. In that case, a Bellevue Police officer checked the license plate on the Nissan Pathfinder that Cowen was driving and found that it was stolen. When he tried to do a traffic stop, Cowen jumped out of the vehicle and took off running. He was seen leaping a fence, then hiding underneath a deck for a moment and then throwing items from his pockets into a ravine.

Several units responded and officers were able to cuff him. He had two debit cards on him that didn’t belong to him. Officers recovered a bag of brown pills with no markings and a cell phone from the ravine.