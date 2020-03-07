Washington state coronavirus cases top 100, including 16 deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state topped 100 on Saturday, including 16 deaths.

The Washington State Department of Health says that at least 102 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Seventy-one of the cases and fifteen deaths were confirmed in King County. Most of the deaths have been linked to the Life Care nursing facility in Kirkland. The center is scheduled to hold a press conference Saturday afternoon.

The other death occurred in Snohomish County, which has 27 coronavirus cases.

Three counties in the state recently announced their first cases of COVID-19. Pierce, Clark and Kittitas counties said that the affected people were either hospitalized or in isolation.

Officials in all three counties said they are working to identify people who came into close contact with those who have been diagnosed with the virus.

