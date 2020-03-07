Clark County confirms first COVID-19 case

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Health officials say the first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Clark County.

Clark County Public Health said Friday that the case involves a man in his 70s who has been in isolation.

Officials say they are working to determine who may have been in close contact with the man.

Pierce County also announced its first case of the novel coronavirus on Friday. Health officials there said that a man in his 50s was hospitalized in stable condition in Gig Harbor after testing positive for the virus.

There have been at least 79 cases of novel coronavirus in Washington state, including 13 deaths. Most of the deaths are linked to the Life Care nursing facility in Kirkland.