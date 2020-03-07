3 Washington counties see first COVID-19 cases: Pierce, Clark and Kittitas

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Three counties in Washington have recently confirmed their first cases of the novel coronavirus.

Pierce, Clark and Kittitas counties announced the cases Friday and Saturday, and said that the affected people were either hospitalized or in isolation.

Kittitas County on Saturday announced that a 67-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently in home isolation with her spouse, public health officials said.

Healthcare workers who had contact with the woman are also being asked to self-isolate, according to the health department.

On Friday, both Pierce and Clark counties confirmed their first cases of the virus.

Pierce County Public Health said that a man in his 50s is hospitalized in stable condition in Gig Harbor after testing positive for COVID-19. He has underlying health conditions and had been experiencing pneumonia, officials said in a release.

In Clark County, a man in his 70s is in isolation after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Officials in all three counties say they are working to identify people who came into close contact with the people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

There have been at least 82 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Washington state, including 13 deaths. Most of the deaths are linked to the Life Care nursing facility in Kirkland.

This is a developing story and will be updated