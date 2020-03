SEATTLE — Starbucks closed one of its downtown Seattle stores after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said that it learned late Thursday night that an employee at the store at 1st Avenue and University Street had been diagnosed with coronavirus. The employee is “self-isolating at home” and is doing well, a release from Starbucks said.

The store has been closed for sanitization. Starbucks says it hopes to reopen the location soon.