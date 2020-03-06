Pierce County announces 1st coronavirus case

TACOMA — Pierce County has confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

Health officials said Friday that a man in his 50s tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently hospitalized in stable condition at St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor.

“He has underlying health conditions and experienced pneumonia,” the Tacoma PIerce County Health Department said in a release.

Officials said that the man went to the hospital Wednesday and a COVID-19 test was conducted by the University of Washington. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will confirm the positive test result.

The health department is working to identify anyone who had contact with the man who may be an exposure risk. Officials say the man did not travel outside the country.

There have been at least 79 cases of novel coronavirus in Washington state, including 13 deaths. Most of the deaths are linked to the Life Care nursing facility in Kirkland.

