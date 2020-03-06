Kent sues King Co. over coronavirus ‘quarantine’ motel

KENT, Wash. — Kent is taking legal action to try and stop King County from using a motel in the city as a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients.

King County announced plans this week to pay $4 million to buy the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue North in Kent.

In a complaint filed Friday, the city alleges that King County “failed to adequately address the risks to the adjacent community, including what measures would be taken to ensure that the residents and guests at the facility do not interact with the public.”

Read the complaint

County leaders have said people can come to the motel at their own will and follow medical instructions.

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph said earlier this week that county officials didn’t notify her about their intent with the motel, and that while the city has spent money and time to improve its appearance, visitors and residents will now be greeted by a quarantine facility as they enter town.

She called it an “equity issue” that patients from wealthier, less-diverse parts of the county would be brought to Kent.

Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla called it an “ill-advised and dangerous plan.” He said the patients would be under a voluntary quarantine: “At any point a patient can simply walk into our community and spread the virus.”

Q13 News has reached out to King County for comment on the lawsuit.

This is a developing story and will be updated

The Associated Press contributed to this report