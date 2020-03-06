Forecast: Cold front brings rain, chilly temps this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A slow moving cold front is bringing a wet Friday morning commute.

The front should move out this afternoon and northwesterly winds will usher in chilly temperatures. We're already seeing freezing temps in Forks this morning. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 40s. That's 10 degrees colder than yesterday's high. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s. A

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the north Cascades from 6 p.m. Friday - 6 a.m. Saturday, so if you're heading to the Mt. Baker Ski area, drive with care.

Cool temps will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows near freezing. There is a chance for lowland ice/snow Saturday morning but don't expect accumulation or impacts. Scattered showers on Saturday with a chance for thunderstorms. Sunday will be dry!

Sunshine returns Monday and Tuesday with highs breaking into the 50s.