Worker at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field tests positive for coronavirus

SEATTLE -- An employee working at CenturyLink Field during a recent XFL game tested positive for novel coronavirus, King County authorities said Thursday.

"Public Health has worked with the employee and the operator of the stadium, First and Goal, to evaluate potential exposures at the Feb. 22 Seattle Dragons game, and public health officials have determined that the risk of infection to attendees was low. Public Health is following up with a few co-workers with close contacts of the employee at the February 22nd game to provide guidance on appropriate precautions."

According to Executive Dow Constantine's office, Seattle's professional sports organizations will continue with planned events as scheduled. That includes the Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Mariners, Seattle Dragons and Seattle Seahawks.

County officials said fans who attended the Feb. 22 Seattle Dragons Game do not need to take any extra precautions. They said the risk to the public is low.

Public Health - Seattle & King County says those with higher risk -- including people over age 60, anyone with underlying health conditions, people with weakened immune systems and those who are pregnant -- should stay home and avoid large groups of people as much as possible.

“The health and safety of the extended XFL family – especially our fans in Seattle – is of the utmost importance," said Jeffrey Pollack, XFL President. "We share everyone’s concern about this public health issue and understand it is evolving on a daily basis.”

Authorities said Thursday there at least 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, up from 39 on Wednesday. Eleven people have died.

One case has been reported in rural Grant Count in central Washington. The rest are in the Seattle area.

Vice President Mike Pence plans to meet Thursday with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and other state officials about the response to the virus during a visit to the state.