Search for suspect accused of truck, purse theft in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. -- The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is asking for the public's help to locate Audrie Mills.

Detectives say the 31-year-old was seen using a woman's credit cards at a Walmart store in Renton on February 28. The cards were used an hour after they were stolen while the victim was shopping The Outlet Collection in Auburn.

"It's a very small stall and trying on and hanging up all the clothes on the hangars, I remember putting my purse right on the floor by my feet and when I was ready to leave, I looked down and my purse was gone and I thought I was losing my mind a little bit," said Dara Feltus-Chavira.

The keys to her black 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with Washington plate C01635N were also inside the purse. The suspect then stole her truck from the parking lot. The truck is all black with no chrome handles and has a black softshell cover on the bed.

Detectives say Mills is on supervision with the Department of Corrections after a conviction in Pierce County for Possession of Controlled Substance. She did not show up to meet with her supervising officer so a DOC warrant was issued for her arrest on March 2.

Mills has felony convictions for Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription and Taking a Motor Vehicle without Permission 2nd Degree. She has a pending charge for Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Theft 3rd Degree.

Mills has brown hair that is sometimes dyed red, green eyes, 5'06" 160 lbs.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to her arrest. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You can also submit tips at http://www.P3Tips.com. It is anonymous.