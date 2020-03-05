Family members of Life Care patients call for better communication, staff support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Washington state jumped from 39 to 70 on Thursday. That includes 11 deaths, six of which are linked to the Life Care nursing facility in Kirkland.

On Thursday, family members of people treated there held a press conference demanding more support for the Life Care staff and better communication.

Pat Herrick said during the press conference that she got a call that her mother passed away and hours later, she got another call saying she was doing just fine.

"[The woman who called me] was shocked and regretful and apparently the nurse that [called first], she was swamped," Herrick said. "She was giving meds, she was doing temperatures, she was trying to deal with the coroner and everybody else to help get my mom out and she somehow neglected to get all the information in the chart."

The President of Life Care Centers of America, which operates the Kirkland center, said the staff members are so busy that employees at the company's headquarters in Tennessee are calling families on a daily basis. He says the Tennessee employees read the information entered by a nurse in Kirkland, and that in this case the computer file was not updated to say the patient had died.

"From the moment I heard it I was very, very disturbed that would happen to one of our residents and family member," said Life Care President Beecher Hunter. "So I called the daughter of the woman who passed away to tell her how profoundly sorry I was that this had occurred... We had a very nice conversation and I said over and over again how sorry I was. But I also told her that her experience would allow us to keep this from happening again."

Herrick and family members of other patients at the Kirkland facility want to see more support for the staff and more timely information.

"While we believe that the Life Care Center has been ineffective, we do not believe they are to blame," said Kevin Connolly, whose father-in-law is at the facility. "They should never have been left to deal with this outbreak unsupported."