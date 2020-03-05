Missing 11-year-old Port Orchard boy found safe

Update: The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said 11-year-old Matthew Pierce was located at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Goldenrod Street. He was not injured and has been reunited with his family, officials said on Twitter.

Original story:

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Authorities in Kitsap County are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Pierce was last seen by a friend at about 4 p.m. Thursday in the area of Goldenrod Street and Sidney Avenue in Port Orchard.

Officials say the fifth grade Sidney Glen Elementary student walked away from school and did not go home on the bus.

He is described by police as 4 feet 11 inches tall and 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon South Kitsap sweatshirt with “Matthew” printed on the back and black jeans. He had a clear backpack, officials said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 360-308-5400.