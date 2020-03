WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Authorities found a body inside of an SUV after a fire and explosion Thursday morning in Woodinville.

Few details were immediately known, but King County deputies were called to the 15500 block of Woodinville-Redmond Rd. to the report of a car fire and explosion.

Firefighters put out the fire and later discovered a body inside the charred SUV.

Woodinville car explosion – bomb disposal deputies are examining the vehicle. ATF dog team also checking. #q13fox pic.twitter.com/w1i19Dt8kI — Steve Fedoriska (@photog_feds) March 5, 2020

King County Major Crimes detectives were called to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.