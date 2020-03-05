Beloved ’27 Ford Model A Roadster stolen from deceased Navy Veteran in Tacoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force needs your help to right a wrong. Someone stole Ron Harrison's black 1927 Ford Model A Roadster named 'Windy'. It was taken from the Navy Veteran's garage on East 46th Street in Tacoma five days after he died at the age of 75. On Feb. 23, his brothers discovered that it had been taken

"My younger brother came by and found the front door open and the garage wide open and the car was gone. This is a car my brother Ron had for 50 years. It's a '27 Ford Model A Coupe, completely restored with a nice hot rod engine and he got lots of awards for, trophies. There's probably 15 trophies in the garage right now that he had sort of set aside so any way to get it back would be great because everybody in the family loved it," said Phil Harrison.

A newspaper photo from 1990 shows 'Windy' with flames on her side but Harrision had since painted the roadster all black.

If you know where officers can find it, message the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force on their Facebook page or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma Pierce County at http://www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.