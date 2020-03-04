× State investigating coronavirus related price gouging

SEATTLE – As health officials identify more people in Western Washington who have become infected with COVID-19, Washington state’s Attorney General announced the office is investigating instances of price gouging.

When coronavirus was found to be present in Puget Sound this week, people seeking basic food and medical items at brick-and-mortar stores shared images on social media showing normally stocked shelves had been depleted.

“My office is investigating price gouging in the wake of the COVID-19 public-health emergency,” read a statement issued by Attorney General Bob Ferguson office Wednesday. “We do not identify the targets of our investigations, but we are taking formal investigative actions.”

.@AGOWA Bob Ferguson tells #Q13FOX he’s hearing from local seniors who believe they are seeing absurdly high prices for medical supplies online. #AllLocal #Coronavirus https://t.co/j7mQG0guW5 pic.twitter.com/XdwBN8pnkt — Steve Kiggins (@Q13FOXKiggins) March 5, 2020

Earlier this week Amazon announced the company had removed more than 1 million products flagged for price gouging and falsely advertising their ability to protect against coronavirus.

Ferguson told Q13 News he would not name which companies were the target of investigations but revealed his office had received multiple reports of price gouging related to the outbreak in our region.

He added while office continues its investigation, members of the public who fear they may have been overcharged for items like hand sanitizer and face masks should report evidence of price gouging online.

“If you see price gouging, file a complaint with my office,” he said.

To file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office, click here: https://www.atg.wa.gov/file-complaint