Coronavirus death toll climbs to 10 in Washington state

SEATTLE -- A ninth person has died in King County after contracting COVID-19, bringing the statewide total of coronavirus deaths to 10 as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The state Department of Health released updated numbers, noting that there are now 39 confirmed cases (up from 27 on Tuesday) statewide.

There are nine deaths in King County and one death in Snohomish County. So far, King and Snohomish counties are the only counties with confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state. Washington was the first state in America where people died from the virus.

Washington state is at the center of the U.S. coronavirus response largely because of an outbreak at LifeCare Center, a nursing home in Kirkland. As of Tuesday, seven of the nine deaths were linked to the nursing home, but officials haven't said yet whether the latest death announced Wednesday is also tied to the long-term care facility in Kirkland.

Vice President Mike Pence, who's heading the Trump administration's coronavirus response, will travel to Olympia Thursday to meet with Gov. Jay Inslee.

Click here to read what Seattle & King County Public Health said about the new cases on Tuesday. They haven't released information yet on the 12 new cases reported Wednesday.

Pence said on Tuesday evening said that "any American can be tested" for the novel coronavirus, though here in Washington state, that hasn't been the case. Health care providers in western Washington have said there are not nearly enough kits to test everyone who wants or needs to be tested.

Among the confirmed cases of coronavirus is an Amazon employee who worked at the company's Seattle headquarters before becoming ill last week, as well as two high school students, one in Mill Creek and one in Renton.

The number of coronavirus cases in western Washington is expected to rise daily as more tests are processed.