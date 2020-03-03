Winter returns this weekend with lower snow levels, cold temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We've got passing showers this week but it doesn’t look stormy.

Tuesday looks mostly dry for the Metro. Most of the rain will be up north and near the foothills. Tuesday evening looks wet but the Metro gets the least.

Wednesday looks mostly dry with some sun breaks. Thursday starts out dry but ends up wet.

Friday has a cold front swing through and that will make it colder. Snow levels drop this weekend to 500 feet so it will feel like winter! It doesn’t look like a widespread snow storm but the foothills will get some snow at night and early morning this weekend.

This time of year any mention of snow is not a big deal especially for the convergence zone but just know it will be on the cold side this weekend.