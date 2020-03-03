Tacoma Police seek ID of suspect in fatal shooting and car theft

TACOMA — Homicide detectives with Tacoma Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Steven Haggard last Saturday night at the Jack in the Box in the 5200 block of Tacoma Mall Blvd. The Pierce County Medical Examiner says Haggard died of a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

“Detectives have learned the suspect walked to the Jack in the Box from the area of South 52nd and Asotin Street. When he arrived at the Jack in the Box, he contacted the victim. There was an argument and he shot the victim. He then took the victim’s car and drove off,” said Tacoma Police Officer Wendy Haddow