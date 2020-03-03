First coronavirus death in Washington state happened last week at Harborview Medical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A resident of the LifeCare Center in Kirkland that's been at the center of a novel coronavirus outbreak in western Washington died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle last week before testing positive for COVID-19.

The New York Times first reported the fatality, which brings the total number of deaths in Washington state to nine, according to King County & Seattle Public Health.

Washington state is the only state in America to report deaths from novel coronavirus. Most of them are linked to the nursing home in Kirkland. There have been eight deaths in King County and one in Snohomish County.

There are also seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the King County total to 21 cases as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday (March 3). There are 27 confirmed cases statewide and 231 people under public health supervision.

"What we have seen with the level of community spread has raised the level of concern about the immediate threat of COVID-19," public health officials said in their daily update. "The coming days and weeks are likely to bring more confirmed cases of COVID-19, but if we can all follow health recommendations now, we can blunt the impact of COVID-19 in our community. "

The seven new cases are:

A female in her 40s, worked at LifeCare, never hospitalized and is recovering at home

A female in her 60s, family member of a confirmed case of COVID-19, not hospitalized

A male in his 70s, a frequent visitor of LifeCare, hospitalization status unknown currently

A male in his 20s, unknown exposure, hospitalized at Swedish Issaquah

A male in his 20s, unknown exposure, hospitalized at Swedish Issaquah

A female in her 80s, resident of LifeCare, never hospitalized, died at her family home on 2/26/20

A male in his 50s, resident of LifeCare, hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center and died on 2/26/20

The previous cases already reported are:

A male in his 50s, hospitalized at Highline Hospital. No known exposures. He is in stable but critical condition. He had no underlying health conditions.

A male in his 70s, a resident of LifeCare, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The man had underlying health conditions, and died 3/1/20

A female in her 70s, a resident of LifeCare, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The woman had underlying health conditions, and died 3/1/20

A female in her 80s, a resident of LifeCare, was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. She is in critical condition.

A female in her 80s, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. This person died on 3/1/20.

A female in her 90s, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The woman has underlying health conditions, and is in critical condition

A male in his 70s, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The man has underlying health conditions, and is in critical condition

A male in his 70s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. He had underlying health conditions and died on 2/29/20.

A man in his 60s, hospitalized at Valley Medical Center in Renton.

A man in 60s, hospitalized at Virginia Mason Medical Center.

A woman in her 50s, who had traveled to South Korea; recovering at home

A woman in her 70s, who was a resident of LifeCare in Kirkland, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth and died on 3/2/20

A woman in her 40s, employed by LifeCare, who is hospitalized at Overlake Medical Center

A man in his 50s, who was hospitalized and died 2/28/20 at EvergreenHealth

Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg confirmed to Q13 News that the nursing home resident was brought to Harborview Feb. 24 and died two days later. The outbreak at the Kirkland nursing home wasn't discovered for another few days.

The number of cases is expected to rise daily as more tests are processed, health officials said.

Several schools closed Tuesday in response to coronavirus fears, and a growing number of businesses and agencies are closing their doors and asking employees to work from home.

How the public can help:

1) Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.

2) Stay home when sick.

3) Practice excellent personal hygiene habits, including handwashing, coughing into tissue or elbow, avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.

4) Stay away from people who are ill, especially if you are 60 and older or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or a weakened immune system.

4) Stay informed. Information is changing frequently. Check and subscribe to Public Health’s website or blog.

Remember to take everyday preventive action such as watching hands, and if you are sick stay home. During an outbreak with a new virus, there is a lot of uncertainty.