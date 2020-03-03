Quarantine trailers to be installed in White Center for coronavirus patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE CENTER, Wash. – Public Health – Seattle King County has selected a site to house coronavirus patients who need emergency quarantine and isolated treatment.

A mobile trailer was just placed on a piece of county property in White Center along SW 112th Street and could be in operation for patients as early as this week.

This modular trailer is being prepped to house #CoronaVirusSeattle patients by @KCPubHealth. This is the first of 14 to be placed, this one in #WhiteCenter on a SW 112th St. County is looking for more sites as needed. MORE >>> https://t.co/R7uXFBCQSA #Q13FOX #AllLocal pic.twitter.com/XSReoJzDsm — Steve Kiggins (@Q13FOXKiggins) March 3, 2020

The trailer holds four rooms and two bathrooms. County officials at first plan to provide portable water and sanitation facilities but could eventually connect the trailer to those services.

County officials say they have as many as 14 portable trailers that could be used to address the public health emergency. As many as eight could be eventually installed at the White Center property once an old building is demolished.

The White Center location is just the first to be used for off-site quarantine in connection to the coronavirus outbreak. Officials say they are looking to identify additional sites as needed.